newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Julio Jones on Falcons: ‘I’m out of there’

Posted by 
Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 4 days ago

All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear Monday morning that he doesn’t want to return to the Atlanta Falcons.

Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe, co-host of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports, called Jones live on the show and asked him if he was going to continue his career in Atlanta.

“Oh, no, man,” Jones responded. “I’m out of there, man.”

It wasn’t as clear, however, whether Jones knew he was on live television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUbFE_0a9S5bOq00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple reports emerged before the NFL Draft last month that indicated that the Falcons were listening to trade overtures from other teams. NFL Network reported Jones requested a trade months ago. That came after Jones asked for a trade at the start of the offseason, and the team was trying to honor his request behind the scenes, ESPN reported, adding the Falcons are seeking a first-round draft pick in return.

Julio Jones: ‘I Want To Win’

Sharpe asked Jones if he had a preferred team, to which he said, “Right now, I want to win.”

As of Monday morning, SportsBetting.ag made the New England Patriots (-150) the overwhelming favorite to land him in a trade, followed by the Tennessee Titans (+300) and Baltimore Ravens (+700.)

Jones, 32, caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games in 2020. His low production was a byproduct of injuries. The Falcons selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Hefty Contract A Hurdle?

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has three years left on his contract, including $15.3 million for the 2021 season and $11.53 million for 2022 and 2023. His salary cap hit for 2021 is $23.1 million.

Between Jones, Matt Ryan and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, more than $70 million in 2021 salary cap space is consumed by three contracts.

Jones and Ryan have been one of the most prolific combinations in NFL history. Entering last season, Jones’ career average of 96.2 receiving yards per game was the best in NFL history.

But the hamstring injury derailed his 2020 season and Ryan clicked with Calvin Ridley. The third-year pro caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s owed just $1.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract but the Falcons are planning to exercise his fifth-year option for 2022.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
659
Followers
2K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Draft#Matt Hall#The Atlanta Falcons#Fox Sports#Nfl Network#Espn#Sportsbetting Ag#The New England Patriots#Hefty Contract A Hurdle#Fieldlevelmedia#Game#Nfl History#Hall Of Fame#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Julio Jones Next Team Odds

Jones, 32, caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games in 2020. His low production was a byproduct of injuries. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has three years left on his contract, including $15.3 million for the 2021 season and $11.53 million for 2022 and 2023.
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Trevor Lawrence, Micah Parsons installed as ROY favorites

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been installed as the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite after being selected with the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence is being offered at +300 by DraftKings and +270 by FanDuel ahead of Justin Fields (+400, +550), who was selected...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Falcons confounding oddsmakers at No. 4

Pundits and sportsbooks alike are being confounded by one team near the top of the draft: the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4. As mock drafts and even general managers drafting in the near vicinity of the Falcons and their new brain trust flail for answers surrounding which player Atlanta wants with the fourth overall pick, oddsmakers are walking a similar line.
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Trey Lance now favored to go to 49ers at No. 3

Trey Lance has taken over as the betting favorite to be selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the third overall pick shortly before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The North Dakota State quarterback is now the -140 favorite at BetMGM and -150 favorite at DraftKings...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons' wide receiver Russell Gage changes jersey number

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage has changed his jersey number to No. 14. Chris Rowland will now wear No. 12. Gage, 25, previously wore No. 83 for the last three seasons. The sixth-round draft pick has been one of Atlanta's most improved players over the last two years. In the 2020 season, Gage was the Falcons' No. 3 wide receiver and with Julio Jones missing significant time, his role increased even more.
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots are the best trade destination for Julio Jones

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made the case for the New England Patriots as the best — and, perhaps, most likely — landing spot for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who appears to be on the trading block. “They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, May 17

Rookie minicamp got underway on Friday, so we’ve got takeaways from the first two days as well as some #KylePittsContent in today’s Falcoholinks. Atlanta kicked off its rookie minicamp on Friday, and the team announced 10 veterans and tryout players who would be attending. The main event, however, was seeing the Falcons’ draftees in action for the first time — and we’ve got roundups and takeaways from the first and second day.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Takeaways from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Atlanta drafted a rookie class noteworthy for its versatility. In the early days of offseason work, those players are already getting a chance to show this new Falcons coaching staff how that versatility might benefit the team. Below is a roundup of some of the noteworthy items from day 2...
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLYardbarker

Olive Sagapolu News

Atlanta added two veteran tryout players, with the addition of Olive Sagapolu reported yesterday. The Falcons have apparently identified a need at nose tackle in their defense, because they invited two candidates as tryout players for rookie minicamp and wound up signing both of them. The Falcons are adding some...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview

The 2021 NFL Schedule has officially come out, and the New York Jets now know who and what they will have to prepare for. From a familiar face week 1, to traveling across the pond in Week 5, to the most hated player in most Jets fans’ lifetimes, the Jets have a pretty interesting schedule to say the least. Here is the New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview, highlighting some of the more enticing matchups for the 2021 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons currently have 8th-youngest roster in the NFL

Every year, it seems, we react to the news that Atlanta has a roster that ranks among the oldest in the NFL. The Falcons have been more or less continually all-in since 2016, and while that paid increasingly dim dividends, it did mean you could count on the team having an extremely veteran roster every year. That might change in 2021, however slightly.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Former APSU DB, Juantarius Bryant, victim of scam

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Erskine Francis (1) comforts Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant (26) as the Governors walk off the field having been defeated in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hpt Year In Pictures 29.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers: The 1 Trade Packers Can Make to Keep Quarterback in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, and it's possible he won't play for the team this fall. However, there is one move the Packers could make that could keep Rodgers in Green Bay. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is looking to be traded, and the Falcons are listening to offers as they are looking to move him to free up salary-cap space. Having Rodgers throwing to Jones and Davante Adams would make the Packers offense the most dangerous in the league.