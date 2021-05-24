DBPower 15W Qi Fast Wireless Magnetic Charging Pad $13.24

REVIEW – As our digital lives progress, we suddenly find we have a network of things that we are carrying around. Phones, earbuds, watches, tablets – and everything needs recharging at some point. Since we aren’t yet able to leverage the Universal Will to Become to power all our things, we have to pause every so often to allow them to recharge. My office and various parts of the rest of the house are literally littered with pads, stands, and wires that offer charging to a single device. But JoyGeek has a better idea: combine chargers into a single unit that is compact, sturdy, and elegant. The result is their Ultimate Wireless Charging Station. For some Gadgeteers, this descriptive title will ring true. For others, it may not. Let’s check it out in further detail.