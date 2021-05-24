Remember To ‘Click It Or Ticket’

Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Griffin was conducting a traffic stop on I-80/94 westbound near the 5.8 mile-marker. While standing outside his police car, he saw a red Ford Fusion approaching him from the rear while it was passing several vehicles on the right shoulder. The vehicle then merged over into the driving lane and passed the parked police car, accelerating at a high rate of speed, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield of State Police.