Remember To ‘Click It Or Ticket’
Through Memorial Day weekend, the Buffalo Grove Police Dept. is stepping up enforcement efforts to remind motorists to "Click It or Ticket.". "We want the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers. 'Click It or Ticket' isn't about citations — it's about saving lives," Lt. Michael Rodriguez, head of the department's Traffic Unit, said. "Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%, but they're only effective if they're used."