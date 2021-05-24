newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo Grove, IL

Remember To ‘Click It Or Ticket’

By Journal Staff
Journal & Topics
 4 days ago

Through Memorial Day weekend, the Buffalo Grove Police Dept. is stepping up enforcement efforts to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”. “We want the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers. ‘Click It or Ticket’ isn’t about citations — it’s about saving lives,” Lt. Michael Rodriguez, head of the department’s Traffic Unit, said. “Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%, but they’re only effective if they’re used.”

www.journal-topics.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo Grove, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Click It Or Ticket#Memorial Day Weekend#Travel Time#Traffic Unit#The Illinois Dept#Motorists#Citations#Belt#Driving#Highway Safety#Police#Saving Lives#Lt Michael Rodriguez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Arlington Heights, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Local Youth and Police Kick Off Public Awareness Campaign

The Arlington Heights Police Department in cooperation with the Link Together Coalition, the Buffalo Grove, Prospect Heights, Mount Prospect and Wheeling Police Departments, kicked off the "YOUR ACTIONS MATTER!" campaign, which is a youth-led initiative that is designed to change adult attitudes about giving alcohol to minors. Locally, the event...
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Buffalo Grove, ILChicago Tribune

Buffalo Grove man charged with assault: Police

The following items were taken from Buffalo Grove Police Department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Pablo R. Soriano, 65, of North Hickory, Round Lake, was charged May 8 with driving on a suspended or revoked license, operating an uninsured vehicle and use of an electronic communication device at North McHenry Road and Checker Drive. Soriano is scheduled to appear in court July 16.
Buffalo Grove, ILJournal & Topics

Buffalo Grove Police Blotter: Driver Allegedly Flees Crash, Charged With DUI

These items are from Buffalo Grove Police Department incident reports. The Buffalo Grove Journal publishes the police blotter every Thursday. Marie E. Rivera, 50, of Poplar Court, Buffalo Grove, was charged May 1 with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, and improper traffic lane usage. She was charged at 9:40 a.m. in the 600 block of White Pine Road. Police did not disclose any further details.
Indiana Stateregionnewssource.org

Harvey Man Arrested After Crashing Twice Evading Troopers

Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Griffin was conducting a traffic stop on I-80/94 westbound near the 5.8 mile-marker. While standing outside his police car, he saw a red Ford Fusion approaching him from the rear while it was passing several vehicles on the right shoulder. The vehicle then merged over into the driving lane and passed the parked police car, accelerating at a high rate of speed, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield of State Police.
Buffalo Grove, ILChicago Tribune

Palatine man charged with illegal transportation of alcohol in Buffalo Grove: Police

The following items were taken from Buffalo Grove Police Department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Hugo Gonzalez Blancas, 39, of Palatine, was charged April 23 with illegal transportation of alcoholic liquor, driving on a suspended or revoked license and operating an uninsured vehicle at Aptakisic Road and Buffalo Grove Road. Gonzalez Blancas is scheduled to appear in court May 4.
Buffalo Grove, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Buffalo Grove police aim to 'Stuff the Squad' in May

Buffalo Grove police and local grocery stores are teaming up in May for a "Stuff the Squad" food and household goods drive. Nonperishable food items and home supplies will be collected and donated to food pantries that serve the Buffalo Grove community. With job losses and other economic hardships created...