My mask-less weekend at the Jersey Shore (Opinion)
Although Governor Murphy has not officially lifted mask mandates yet, I took a little bit of a head start this weekend just to see what it would feel like to be normal again. I’m not a confrontational person, so anytime I go out I wear the mask like a good soldier where and when I am supposed to, even though I know it’s ridiculous and by now is just a symbol that means “I comply.” And, since most people are vaccinated now, it’s almost it’s even more pointless.nj1015.com