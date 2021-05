It's been a busy season for the Fairhaven High School football team and their hard work has paid off. The Blue Devils are playing for the South Coast Conference Championship against Seekonk on Friday, May 7, but not before receiving a proper send-off at Fairhaven High. The public is invited to help support the kids before their 6:30 kickoff. This is the first time in years that the team has made it to the postseason.