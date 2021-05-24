newsbreak-logo
Boothbay, ME

Boothbay PB approves 4 applications

By BILL PEARSON
boothbayregister.com
 4 days ago

The Boothbay Planning Board approved five of six applications May 19 in a meeting which ran over three hours. All applications involved properties in a coastal residential and shoreland overlay zone. The only application not approved was tabled. The board scheduled a May 25 site visit for Martha L. Simpson’s application to add two different additions to a non-conforming structure. The board wants to review whether a deck is attached to a garage or is detached from the structure prior to rendering a decision. The board will convene at 4 p.m. on Simpson’s property on Shore Road in East Boothbay.

www.boothbayregister.com
