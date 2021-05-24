newsbreak-logo
After Ultramarathon Deaths, China Wonders: What Went Wrong?

sixthtone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a sudden bout of inclement weather killed 21 participants during an ultramarathon race in the northwestern Gansu province over the weekend, China’s top sports authority convened an emergency meeting Sunday to urge officials at all levels of government to make safety a higher priority at major sporting events. Around...

www.sixthtone.com
#Marathon#Eastern China#Casualties#Zhejiang Province#Extreme Weather#Wechat#Moganshan#Deaths#Long Distance Races#Cross Country Race#Summertime#Torrential Rain#Stranded Runners#Gansu Province#Fujian Province#Cities#Inclement Weather#Pre Race Warnings#Dust Storms#Yunnan Province
