The Real Reason The Ordinary Products Are So Cheap
There's one company with extraordinary skincare products that won't break your bank — The Ordinary. What's all the hype about when it comes to this skincare line? All of the products are super affordable (via The Ordinary). What led to the budget-friendly company forming was much like the start to several other innovations — the "eureka moment." The Ordinary is under the Deciem umbrella, which has now been acquired by Estée Lauder (via Forbes), but the company was originally founded by Brandon Truaxe. Truaxe, who was formerly the CEO of Deciem, used to be a computer programmer, per The New Yorker. An epiphany Truaxe had at his job led him to starting The Ordinary.www.thelist.com