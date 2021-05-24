The Real Reason The Ordinary Products Are So Cheap

I live in a small space where every storage spot is prime real estate, so I am constantly evaluating my stuff for how helpful it is. If a kitchen gadget is big and does only one thing, it’s right out. If there is a corner or wall that could be put to better use, I make a project of turning it into display storage. But it gets really fun when I discover that something I like (and don’t want to part with) can be put to better use — or, even better — several uses. This has become such a pattern that I am constantly on the lookout for cheap products that do so many different things. The ones here are cheap, conquer many tasks, and turn wasted space into useful space. I’m super excited about all of them.