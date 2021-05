MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were stabbed and two others seriously injured following a fight that took place in Muscatine over the weekend. Police say on May 15 around 3 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of 1st Avenue for a fight. Once officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman and 21-year-old man who were seriously injured and a 23-year-old and 19-year-old man who were both stabbed during the incident. Officials say all four were taken to the hospital for treatment.