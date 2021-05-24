Fire Risk Prompts Burning Ban For 26 North Carolina Counties

The N.C. Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and has canceled all burning permits for 26 North Carolina counties, citing an increased fire risk. A news release from the forest service says the ban went into effect on Monday and will remain in effect until further notice. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says the state is getting drier and hotter, and because the changes are occurring during the spring wildfire season, the ban is necessary. Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was issued. No new permits will be issued until the ban is lifted.