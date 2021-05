Scott Dixon was the most dominant driver throughout the NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader round at Texas Motor Speedway. The 40-year-old Kiwi stormed to the checkered flag in the weekend’s first race on Saturday night, leading 206 of 212 laps en route to his fifth victory on the 1.5-mile oval. However, despite starting from pole and pacing the field for 163 of 248 laps in Sunday’s race, he ended up fourth and was forced to watch Pato O’Ward dance in the sea of confetti that rained down in Victory Lane.