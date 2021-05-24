Inside Top247 RB Branson Robinson's rise to blue-chipper

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland. Read this week's edition below. *** Despite the departure of Maurice Linguist, Michigan has continued to make a push for high level recruits in the state of Texas. Linguist, of course, was a Dallas-area native and gave the Wolverines a direct link to the Lone Star State, which is obviously ripe with Division I talent. Still, Michigan feels like it can pull a couple of Texans each cycle just like it did last year with Ike Iwunnah and Tavierre Dunlap. In fact, Michigan extended a trio of offers in Texas shortly after Linguist announced his move to Buffalo. Again, Texas is going to remain a key recruiting state for the Wolverines.