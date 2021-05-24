newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inside Top247 RB Branson Robinson's rise to blue-chipper

By Steve Wiltfong
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Madison (Miss.) Germantown Top247 running back Branson Robinson touched a football in a game at the young age of six-years old, he scored. “I knew this was for me,” he said. It was in that same moment he said he believed the gridiron would always be his...

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
205K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Alabama Football#Senior Football#Tennessee Football#Clemson Football#Tylertown#Baton Rouge#Dell Rrb Mcgee#Rbu#Acc#Facetime#Sec#Germantown Top247#Coach Mack#Big Time Guys#Tacklers#Running#Josh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Florida DB Devin Moore sets Alabama visit

Alabama turned to the state of Florida early and often in the class of 2021, landing a number of the Sunshine State’s top prospects, including a trio of five-stars. The UA staff is back in Florida for the 2022 go-around, with some new faces on staff leading UA’s charge. One defensive back the Tide has honed in on early is three-star safety Devin Moore of Naples (Fla..
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Top247 RB George Pettaway releases top 10 schools

As one of the top running backs in the country readies for official visits in June, he is also getting more focused with his recruitment. Top247 running back George Pettaway included Michigan and Penn State, both schools already set to receive official visits, in his top 10. The Suffolk (Va.)...
Michigan StateScarlet Nation

Into The Blue Pt. 2: Insider Recruiting Notes On Michigan Targets In Texas

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland. Read this week's edition below. *** Despite the departure of Maurice Linguist, Michigan has continued to make a push for high level recruits in the state of Texas. Linguist, of course, was a Dallas-area native and gave the Wolverines a direct link to the Lone Star State, which is obviously ripe with Division I talent. Still, Michigan feels like it can pull a couple of Texans each cycle just like it did last year with Ike Iwunnah and Tavierre Dunlap. In fact, Michigan extended a trio of offers in Texas shortly after Linguist announced his move to Buffalo. Again, Texas is going to remain a key recruiting state for the Wolverines.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: RB commit Jaydon Blue opting out of senior season

In some of the more surprising news of the offseason so far concerning any of the commits in the 2022 Texas football recruiting class, one of the top prospects is reportedly opting out of his senior season (per Horns247). Texas is not going to see their top-ranked commit in the 2022 class play during his senior campaign, which is something you don’t see very often.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Trio of returners builds foundation for Vanderbilt's RB's room

When Keyon Henry-Brooks entered the transfer portal in late February, Vanderbilt lost one of the top returning running backs in the SEC — and an all-purpose threat who contributed almost as much in passing game as in the run game. Fortunately for the Commodores, they still have two experienced options to turn to in 2021: Temple transfer Re'Mahn Davis and returning redshirt junior Ja'Veon Marlow.
Louisiana StatePosted by
247Sports

2023's Top247 2.0: Louisiana's Top 10 shuffles

The Top247 rankings for the 2023 class has updated again on 247Sports, and now nine prospects from the state of Louisiana made the list. The No. 1 ranked prospect in Louisiana remained Newman quarterback Arch Manning, who moved up one spot to the No. 4 overall prospect in the country. LSU and double-digit other programs have already offered the sophomore, who has two years of high school football in front of him.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Zachary's Kylin Jackson holds steady in 2023 Top247 update

2023 Zachary (La.) safety Kylin Jackson made his debut in the Top247 earlier this spring and with the updated Top247 rankings released on Wednesday, he remains one of the top safeties in America. He's set to check out LSU on June 6 for the program's 7-on-7 camp. The 6-1, 195-pound...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Where does the tandem of Williams and Tyree rank?

The Notre Dame Football team has a dominant running back tandem in Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree, but where do they rank in the country?. There is a lot to like about the 2021 Notre Dame Football team, and when all is said and done, they could put together another double-digit win season. For the Irish to do so, they will need another big season from Kyren Williams, who burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman this past season and rushed for over 1,100 yards.
NFLBig Blue View

Big Blue View podcast: Meet cornerback Aaron Robinson

With the 71st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected cornerback Aaron Robinson from Central Florida. For the third straight round the Giants selected a player with ties to the SEC, and the pick involved the team executing a trade. But unlike their selections of Kadarius Toney and Azeez Ojulari, which saw the Giants trade down before making the picks, they traded up from 76th overall to select Robinson.
College Sportstexasfootball.com

State's top 2022 RB opts out of senior season

One of the state's top players has opted out of the 2021 season. Klein Cain running back Jaydon Blue announced on Twitter that he's foregoing his senior season to focus on preparing for college. Blue is rated as the No. 1 running back in 2022 on TexasFootball.com and is committed...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Sophomore Surge: Will 2021 Be Buccaneers RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 'Breakout Year'?

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has been adamant in his belief this offseason that 2021 can serve as a breakout year for running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Vaughn certainly has the talent and the résumé to emerge at some point as a pro-caliber running back. Tampa Bay's third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft a year ago, the Vanderbilt product averaged 4.2 yards per carry and scored a receiving touchdown during his rookie season.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Where South Carolina's 2023 targets landed in Top247 update

The latest Top247 for the class of 2023 features several South Carolina Gamecocks targets. Five are from the state of South Carolina. All five list an offer from the Gamecocks. In the latest rankings release, Camden defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod moved back one spot to No. 42 overall. Monroe Freeling,...