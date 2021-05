ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools has confirmed that a student at one of its high schools disrupted the district's network, blocking access for days. Between March 22 and 23, users across the district were unable to access the internet. A spokesperson for the school board says the network became vulnerable while the school system's online services were being migrated to a new platform in late 2020. The migration was being overseen by the internet service provider Charter-Spectrum.