Tokyo Olympics officials claim ‘sacrifices’ must be made as COVID cases surge

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Officials for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics have drawn criticism amid widespread opposition to the Games after saying “sacrifices” must be made in order for the event to proceed.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and John Coates, an IOC vice president, separately put their feet in their mouths over the weekend by declaring the Olympics would not be postponed again.

“The athletes definitely can make their Olympic dreams come true. We have to make some sacrifices to make this possible,” Bach said Saturday.

A day earlier, Coates, who is overseeing preparations, said the Games will “absolutely” happen whether the pandemic is under control or not.

Currently about 80% of Japan is opposed to the Games occurring as cases surge across the country and more cities are declared emergency areas. Japan has reported over 12,000 deaths since the pandemic began and only about 2% of their adult population has been fully vaccinated.

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

