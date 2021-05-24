newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Ronda Rousey Currently In Production On ESPN+ Series

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is currently in the middle of production for her new ESPN+ series. The series is called Peyton’s Places. It was originally set up to be about football, hosted by Peyton Manning. However, Disney announced in December that it would include other sports, with Rousey joining to host as well. She has been traveling and filming in different cities, with her most recent being Pittsburgh. Kurt Angle will be featured in that episode, which he hinted at last week. Rousey was also reportedly spotted in Philadelphia. A release date has not been announced at this time.

411mania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Football#Philadelphia#Combat#Series Production#Espn#Pwinsider Reports#December#Pittsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Disney
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ewrestlingnews.com

LA Knight Reveals Why He Joined WWE NXT, Ronda Rousey’s Latest Vlog, More

You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she unboxes some graphic novels:. “Ronda talks about the graphic novels she’s been reading lately and opens up some huge box sets of manga, including Dragon Ball Z and Naruto. Oh, there’s also a talking koala and puppy Aloy wants to eat the packages.”
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

WATCH: Giants’ Eli Manning helps announce expansion of ‘Peyton’s Places’ on ESPN+ | David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, more

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning announced the expansion of his “Peyton’s Places” series on ESPN+ on Thursday, and he got some help from his brother Eli. The former Giants quarterback played sidekick as Peyton announced that his football history series will be joined by soccer, baseball, basketball and fighting history series hosted by former USWNT star Abby Wambach, former Red Sox star David Ortiz, former Nets star Vince Carter and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, respectively.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Responds To MVP’s Big Surprise Announcement, Ronda Rousey & Mia Yim Vlog

You can check out Mia Yim’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she plays some Resident Evil Village:. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, MVP is promising some surprises for Bobby Lashley on tonight’s RAW. Lashley took to Twitter earlier this afternoon to respond, saying that he trusts him and is ready for whatever he has in store:
WWEPWMania

Photo: Kurt Angle Teases Filming With Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle are teaming up for a new project. Angle took to Twitter this week and posted a photo of he and Rousey standing next to her “Rowdy’s Dairy Home Delivery” milk truck. He noted that they spent the day filming a show.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Miesha Tate roasts internet troll for Ronda Rousey comment

Miesha Tate recently announced that she will be making a surprise return to the Octagon where she’ll take on Marion Reneau in the main event at UFC Vegas 31. Since retiring, Tate has maintained a strong media presence and is often asked for her opinion on MMA news topics. Speaking...
WWEPosted by
FanBuzz

Ronda Rousey Expecting “Baddest Baby on the Planet” This Year

Former UFC fighter turned WWE superstar Ronda Rousey was the queen of the female fighting scene during her heyday. In 2012, Rousey became the first woman to sign with the UFC and was eventually the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The 34-year-old hasn’t stepped into The...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Asuka reveals her dream of facing Triple H one day

The most famous Japanese wrestler who's part of the WWE, who has also won more than all the Asians combined in the history of the McMahon loyalty, is undoubtedly Asuka. The former NXT champion, winner of a women's Royal Rumble, of the Raw and Smackdown titles, of the women's couple titles, but also of the Money in the Bank, is in fact one of the most victorious athletes of the last period of WWE, as well as of the entire history of the federation, also having a pretty good initial streak of victories.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey Team Up For A New Project

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey are teaming up for a new project. Angle took to Twitter today, posting a photo of himself and Ronda Rousey. Both are shown in front of a “Rowdy’s Dairy Home Delivery” milk truck. He said,. “Wait and see what @RondaRousey and...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Why Ronda Rousey And Kurt Angle Were Recently Working Together

Ronda Rousey is currently in the middle of filming her ESPN+ series. It was announced back in December that Rousey would be one of the hosts for the “Peyton’s Places” series. The football-themed documentary series is expanding this season to tell the stories of athletes from other sports leagues, not just football.
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

10 of the best moments from The Ultimate Fighter throughout the years

The 10 best moments from the UFC’s Ultimate Fighter. The Ultimate Fighter has been one of the most well-known shows in MMA history and has created stars for the UFC like Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Ryan Bader, and Kamaru Usman to name just a few. The show didn’t just create stars but it created moments that have become synonymous with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
UFCoutkick.com

Cris Cyborg Attempts To Bury The Hatchet With Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg were never the best of friends in the world of MMA, but now years later, a whole lot as changed. Rousey has recently stepped away from the sport as she is set to give birth to her first child with husband, Travis Browne. The road to parenthood hasn’t been easy for them. The pair spent over a year trying to conceive.
Combat SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Ronda Rousey Shows Off Baby Bump in Stunning Sunset Pic From Her Farm

Ronda Rousey is celebrating a new milestone in her pregnancy. And she’s also enjoying an incredible view of the sunset from her farm. The athlete and former MMA champ is positively excited about her pregnancy. After keeping it a secret from her fans the first couple of months, she wants the whole world to know. Her husband Travis Browne, a former UFC fighter himself, knows his way behind the camera.