Ronda Rousey Currently In Production On ESPN+ Series

PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is currently in the middle of production for her new ESPN+ series. The series is called Peyton’s Places. It was originally set up to be about football, hosted by Peyton Manning. However, Disney announced in December that it would include other sports, with Rousey joining to host as well. She has been traveling and filming in different cities, with her most recent being Pittsburgh. Kurt Angle will be featured in that episode, which he hinted at last week. Rousey was also reportedly spotted in Philadelphia. A release date has not been announced at this time.