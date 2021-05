CNN anchor Chris Cuomo claimed that the U.S. government never took the lab leak theory for COVID-19’s origin seriously, despite him reporting on the matter last year. "The government had not been open to the lab theory," Cuomo said during his show Wednesday. "That is why it's so politically charged … Trumpers who were complicit in playing down the pandemic reality in America are now seeing more interest in the China lab theory as some kind of vindication, enough to play ‘I told you so’ with Fauci."