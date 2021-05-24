newsbreak-logo
Portland hotelier Sondland sues to recover impeachment legal fees

By Pamplin Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMqG8_0a9S2e0o00 Washington Post reports that former European Union ambassador was paid only a portion of the cost after he testified in the first U.S. House inquiry.

Portland hotelier Gordon Sondland, an ambassador who provided key and colorful testimony in President Trump's first impeachment hearings, is suing former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to recover legal fees Sondland claimed were promised to him.

Sondland's 21-page federal complaint demands $1.8 million. It also claims that he was forced to use private legal help while preparing to testify before a House impeachment committee because U.S. State Department attorneys were unavailable. Sondland claims Pompeo promised to reimburse the ambassador's legal costs, something he did not do.

The lawsuit was filed Monday, May 24, in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The Washington Post first reported the lawsuit.



Pompeo has denied making the promise. The former secretary of state has not commented on the lawsuit. No court date has been set for the lawsuit.

Sondland's attorneys say the State Department paid only $86,040 of the hotel owner's more than $1 million in legal bills related to the impeachment inquiry. Sondland testified before several House committees, for a total of about 17 hours. His testimony was "entirely candid and truthful (but uncomfortable to the Trump administration)," according to the lawsuit. That led to Pompeo reneging on his promise, Sondland's attorneys claimed.

'Simply telling the truth'

Sondland is founder and chairman of the Provenance hotel group , which operates 13 hotels across the country, including Portland's Heathman, Hotel Delux, the Sentinel, Hotel Lucia and the Woodlark. A Seattle resident, Sondland was a major contributor to President Donald Trump's inauguration fund, and was named ambassador to the European Union.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDq0r_0a9S2e0o00 Sondland's November 2019 public testimony to the House Intelligence Impeachment Inquiry outlined a link between presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine and the White House in an attempt to get information on Hunter Biden's activities as a member of the Burisma energy company board as a way to smear then-presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I know that members of this committee frequently frame these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a quid pro quo?" Sondland told the committee in his Nov. 20 testimony. "As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and the White House meeting, the answer is yes. Mr. Giuliani conveyed to Secretary (Rick) Perry, Ambassador (Kurt) Volker and others that President Trump wanted a public statement from President Zelensky committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election."

Sondland's attorneys claim that even though he was subpoenaed as a government witness, Pompeo and the state department "bucked normal convention and denied him the services of any government counsel. This act was especially problematic in this instance because the amount of preparation needed to comply with the subpoenas was staggering."

According to his lawsuit, Sondland claimed his dismissal by President Trump in February 2020 (after Sondland refused to resign), was for "simply telling the truth."

Lake Oswego Review

Merkley: More money needed to avert devastating wildfires

Oregon Democrat now leads Senate subcommittee that can steer federal funds to forest work.U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley says he's hoping to use his new subcommittee chairmanship to direct federal money toward protecting and improving the nation's vast public forests. Given the 2020 Labor Day wildfires that ravaged Oregon, and the future prospect of a drier climate in the Northwest and elsewhere, Merkley said there's plenty of work to be funded. "We know that these more aggressively destructive fire seasons are going to keep coming our way," he told reporters on a conference call Thursday, May 27. "Fire seasons are getting...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

OPINION: Oregon can strengthen sanctuary protections

Isidro Andrade-Tafolla: '...ICE believed, because of the color of my skin, that I didn't belong here.'When we walk out our front door and into the world, each and every one of us should feel safe in our community, whether we are walking down the street, running errands, or entering a public building. It seems like a basic value, something we can all agree on. But our laws don't always offer that safety, even though we, and the people we elected to represent us, thought that they would. On Sept. 18, 2017, I was accompanying my wife to the Washington County...
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

'Second Amendment Sanctuary' order invalid, argues Oregon AG

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says Columbia County's Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance should be declared invalid.Oregon's attorney general and a group of Columbia County residents are getting involved in the ongoing legal proceedings over the county's Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, through senior assistant attorney general Brian Simmonds Marshall, filed a document in the case, requesting that the ordinance be declared invalid. Rosenblum wrote that the county ordinance and the two ballot measures it was based on "conflict with and are incompatible with the state's criminal laws … the duties of the Columbia County sheriff, the duties...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Gig workers sue Oregon Employment Department

Lawsuit seeks to compel agency to continue federal benefits or be more specific about denials.Four workers have gone to federal court to compel the Oregon Employment Department to continue to pay federal benefits to self-employed and gig workers — or offer more specific reasons for agency denials based on more detailed proof of employment. The four workers, represented by the Northwest Workers Justice Project, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, May 19, in U.S. District Court in Portland. "The parties made a good faith effort through telephone conferences to resolve the dispute and have been unable to do so," according to the...
PoliticsPosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon House OKs election-day postmark for ballots

Bill goes to Senate and would add the state to 17 others that allow postmarks to count.Oregon, the first state to conduct all elections by mail, would join the ranks of states accepting ballots postmarked by election day under a bill that has cleared the Oregon House. House Bill 3291 was approved on a 39-21 vote Monday, May 24, and goes to the Senate. The bill would align Oregon with 17 states — including Washington, California and Nevada — that allow ballots to count if they are postmarked by election day. Four other states count ballots if they are postmarked...
PoliticsPosted by
Portland Tribune

Request to delay paid family leave draws criticism

Agency seeks to put off deadlines until 2023, but lawmaker says 'they failed in their duty.'Lawmakers are considering a request from the Employment Department to delay the start of contributions and benefits under Oregon's paid family leave program. House Bill 3398 would reset the start of contributions by employers and employees to a new fund by one year — from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023 — and the start of benefit payments from Jan. 1 to Sept. 1, 2023. But the bill drew resistance from some lawmakers during a House Rules Committee hearing on May 20. The committee...
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Washington StateKTVZ

Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

Kent police investigate fatal shooting at hookah lounge. KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that occurred early Sunday. Police arrived at North Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions. When police arrived they found a 28-year-old man from Auburn with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive. A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of...
Portland, ORPamplin Media Group

FBI, PPB: Portland shootings are 'beyond a public safety crisis'

Law enforcement officals say they are trying to prevent 'imminent' gun violence. With news of an "imminent" threat of gun violence in Portland, Police Chief Chuck Lovell and an FBI official spoke about violence reduction efforts during a media briefing on Saturday, May 15. The Portland City Council announced Friday...
Portland, ORPamplin Media Group

Head of embattled Portland Civic Life bureau to leave

The departure is announced two days after the Multnomah County District Attorney ordered the release of an audit on the Portland bureau. Suk Rhee, the controversial head of Portland's civic life bureau, will leave her position Friday. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the bureau, announced the departure in a...