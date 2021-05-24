newsbreak-logo
Florida Governor Signs Bill Cracking Down on Social Media; Prohibits De-Platforming Floridians, Demands Moderation Transparency

By Christopher Boyle
 4 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, FL – According to a press release from the office of Ron DeSantis, the Florida Governor has signed a bill into law Monday – SB 7072 – that cracks down on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram that prohibits the companies from de-platforming Floridian political candidates and demands transparency about their content moderation practices.

The Published Reporter is a news and media outlet which focuses primarily on news and current issues related to the United States with a special focus on South Florida, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties, the region where its headquarters are based.

