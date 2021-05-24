Florida Governor Signs Bill Cracking Down on Social Media; Prohibits De-Platforming Floridians, Demands Moderation Transparency
TALLAHASSEE, FL – According to a press release from the office of Ron DeSantis, the Florida Governor has signed a bill into law Monday – SB 7072 – that cracks down on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram that prohibits the companies from de-platforming Floridian political candidates and demands transparency about their content moderation practices.www.publishedreporter.com