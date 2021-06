Cobb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Bottle Shop liquor store at 2557 Baker Road in Acworth last night. On May 12, 2021 at approximately 9:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Bottle Shop liquor store. They found the store’s clerk, 55-year-old Kaushik Govani, had been shot by an unknown suspect during an armed robbery. Kaushik was transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment and his condition is not known at this time.