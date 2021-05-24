<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Indian variant Q&A: how fast is it spreading, and do vaccines protect against it? - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
Indian variant Q&A: how fast is it spreading, and do vaccines protect against it?

By Jennifer Rigby
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian variant has now become the most concerning strain in the UK by some margin, triggering questions about whether the UK’s final stage of unlocking – due on June 21 – should go ahead. However, others remain optimistic that it should not throw things too badly off course. Below,...

www.telegraph.co.uk
Sciencekentlive.news

Expect 'super mutant' coronavirus variants in coming months, warns expert

So-called "super mutant" variants of coronavirus may emerge as more people are vaccinated, an expert has warned. Professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, Professor Ravi Gupta, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission by doing some "very unexpected things" in the coming months.
Public HealthTelegraph

Indian variant Q&A: Where are the UK cases, and how worrying is it?

A new surge of coronavirus infections have caused devastation in India, triggered largely by a contagious new variant. As it spreads, concerns are mounting about the ramifications for the rest of the world – including the UK. Cases of the so-called “Indian variant”, or B.1.617.2, have more than doubled for...
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.
Public HealthBBC

Covid Indian variant: 'High potential' for community spread

There is "very high potential" for the Indian Covid variant of concern to "establish community transmission" in Wales, a top health official has said. Dr Giri Shankar, from Public Health Wales (PHW), said there was evidence of infections unrelated to travel. But PHW has said most cases are still travel-related,...
Public HealthTelegraph

Exclusive: Wembley Stadium could be used for vaccination of over-18s in fight against Indian variant

Football stadiums could be used to vaccinate over-18s in the areas hit hardest by the Indian Covid variant under plans being discussed by the NHS, The Telegraph understands. On Tuesday, health officials were in talks about expanding mass vaccination using Wembley Stadium and Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground in London in a bid to stop the spread of the variant across the capital.
ScienceScientific American

How Dangerous Are New, Fast-Spreading Coronavirus Variants?

Since the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.617 was first reported in India late last year, it has spread to dozens of other countries—including the United States, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where it has become dominant in some regions. Researchers have since identified three subtypes, known as B.1.617.1 (the ‘original’...
Public Healththefederal.com

Experts say India must come out with its own vaccine effectiveness data

Less than five months after India introduced the indigenous Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19, the country still lacks evidence of how effective the shots are on its own population. Reports said 2.1 crore doses of Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, had been administered across the country till May 27. The health...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid vaccines DO beat Indian variant: As dose rollout nears 60 MILLION, Vaccines Minister reveals jabs are 88% effective against new strain - keeping roadmap to freedom on track

Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap to freedom’ was back on track last night after scientists dismissed fears that Covid vaccinations might be ineffective against the new Indian variant. Experts at the Government’s world-renowned Porton Down research centre have concluded that the jabs work to stop ‘infection, transmission and hospitalisation’ in the same...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

B16172 variant: the UK needs to brace for more cases, despite vaccine effectiveness

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The B16172 variant is now dominant in the UK, and there have been fears that its sudden rise could derail Britain’s exit from lockdown. Scientists – including me – have predicted previously that B16172 and other closely related variants could, because of the mutations they carry, be resistant to vaccines.
Worldthephuketnews.com

New COVID strain in UK dubbed ‘Thai variant’

Public Health England (PHE) in a report updated yesterday (May 27) said there had been 109 cases of the new variant, coded C.36.3, found in England. PHE did not give it a name but it was quickly dubbed the “Thai variant” by the UK mass media, a description Thai authorities immediately rejected as wrong.
WorldBBC

Covid: Surge testing over 'Indian variant' in Lancashire

People living in areas of Lancashire are being offered tests for Covid-19 amid rising infection rates and cases of the so-called Indian variant. Residents in Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn and Rossendale are being urged to take a PCR test even if they do not have symptoms, the government said. Public Health...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid vaccines have prevented more than 13,000 deaths, data shows

Coronavirus vaccines have so far prevented nearly 40,000 hospital admissions and saved more than 13,000 older people's lives in England, new data suggests.Figures from Public Health England (PHE) reveal that, up to 13 May, vaccines stopped an estimated 39,700 people in England aged 65 and over from needing hospital treatment – and saved 13,200 lives among those aged 60 and over.Health secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street briefing on Thursday the new figures showed the case for vaccination had never been stronger.He added: "They [PHE] have estimated that over the last week the vaccination programme has prevented a...
Worldkentlive.news

UK braced for rise in Indian Covid variant cases, despite good vaccine news

The B16172 'Indian' variant isnow dominantin the UK, and there have been fears that its sudden rise could derail Britain’s exit from lockdown.Scientists–including me– have predicted previously that B16172 and other closely related variants could, because of the mutations they carry, be resistant to vaccines. Public Health England (PHE) has...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

How are Pfizer's and Moderna's Vaccines Faring Against Coronavirus Variants?

You've probably heard a lot in recent months about the emergence of new coronavirus variants. There have been some concerns that the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available might not be as effective against these variants. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 17, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights discuss how Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines are faring against the coronavirus variants.
Labor IssuesKESQ

Schools are on alert over new coronavirus variants

As new coronavirus variants pop up around the world, public health experts are looking at one key group of people who might be particularly vulnerable to future outbreaks: School children. There are no indications that any of the new Covid-19 variants causes more serious disease in children and it remains...