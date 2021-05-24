For Memorial Day, Vegas chapel proposes free nuptials

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas chapel plans to honor the military on Memorial Day by offering a chance to say “I do.”

KVVU-TV reports that the Little Vegas Chapel is offering weddings free of charge Monday for active-duty officers.

The chapel is waiving the cost of a $129 wedding package which includes a photographer, marriage license and up to five guests. Soldiers can also apply a $129 credit to another package.

Any interested officers must show proof of their active military status.