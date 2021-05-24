A 'Model Portfolio' That Grows Your Income

Amid the current market volatility on concerns over rising inflation, we think it is wise to invest in the shares of dividend aristocrats, given their long history of increasing dividends. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Target (NYSE:TGT), Becton Dickinson (BDX), and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) are examples of companies that have consistently increased their dividend payments for more than 40 years. So, we think betting on these stocks will likely ensure a steady stream of income. Read on.Stronger-than-expected labor-market-data drove the stock market higher yesterday, but investors are skeptical about President Biden’s proposed global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, and inflation concerns are expected to contribute to their discomfort. Therefore, the market is far from being stable and continued volatility is surely in the offing. So, for investors looking to generate a steady stream of income from their investment portfolios, stocks that are a part of the prestigious dividend aristocrats group could be the best bets now.