Star Wars: The Bad Batch Awards Fennec Shand Poster Key Art Honors

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour episodes into Lucasfilm and Disney+'s animated spinoff from "Clone Wars" canon Star Wars: The Bad Batch and we've had poster key art honors bestowed upon Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, Echo, Wrecker, new 'intern" (for lack of a better phrase) Omega, and freedom fighter Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino). But after last Friday's episode saw "The Batch" taking on mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to save Omega and hightail it out of Pantora. But even without the noblest of intentions, Fennec Shand is still deserving of their artistic honor- which they received, as you can check out below:

Ming Na Wen
