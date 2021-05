But I won’t go unavenged. To predict your cocktail of feelings during the online play This American Wife, it’s first necessary to work out where you stand on the docusoap franchise The Real Housewives. If you hate or even simply ignore those Bravo TV offerings, then the show will operate as a horror film, a grinning immersion in what feels like our culture’s pink slime. But for die-hard aficionados — like Camille Paglia, say, or some of my Vulture colleagues — it will supply dopamine hits for every recognizable phrase (“Clip Clip Clip!”) and every “iconic” reference (Tempest in a Tea Party!). So which is it? Is This American Wife meant to be scarifying awfulness or inside-joke-filled comfort viewing? The answer is odd and uncomfortable and wry: both.