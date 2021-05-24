We Get Spooky With Super7 & Saucony's New Universal Monsters Shoes
We say it all the time around these parts; Super7 is our favorite toy company, hands down. Not only do they make fantastic figures and toys, but they are also a full-on geek company, making items and products that we fellow geeks have been dreaming of for years. Horror-teamed trick or treat buckets? Check. Pint glasses featuring GI Joe, Transformers, and the Universal Monsters? Check. And then you have the collaborations they do, like what we are taking a look at today. For the second time, they have partnered with Saucony to produce an awesome Universal Monsters line of shoes. Super7 sent us over two pairs to show off for you, so let's take a look at the Frankenstein and Creature From the Black Lagoon colorways.bleedingcool.com