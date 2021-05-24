Steve Cutler on whether he and Wesley Blake were going to win the Smackdown Tag Titles, working with New Day, his WWE main roster deal not kicking in until January 2021, communication in WWE, an APA-like gimmick

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Steve Cutler (a/k/a Tommy Maclin) On his main roster deal not kicking in until January of 2021: Yeah, the money [on the main roster], a lot more money. But the funny thing on the money is our contracts didn’t hit until this past January of main roster and then two months later I got let go. So once COVID hit, we got called up and they said, ‘Hey, we’re working on contracts but as of right now with COVID hitting, they had to take the budget cuts back’ and they said, ‘We’re gonna send you guys a contract but it doesn’t go in effect until January of 2021.’ So okay, cool but we still got paid our downside of NXT, but then we were also getting paid TV bonus extra for — we were pretty much making our upside for that which still was great, great money. But yeah, didn’t connect until January of 2021 this year.”