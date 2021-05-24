Boswell man charged in 2019 bicyclist fatal crash

LIGONIER TWP. Pa. — Ligonier Valley Police have filed felony charges in the death of a bicyclist who died after being struck by a car along Route 30 in October 2019.

Jason Zollinger, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene in Ligonier Township.

According to officials with the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Zollinger was riding his bike east on Route 30 when he was hit by a vehicle.

The charges against Adam Ulrich, 42, of Boswell include homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

According to court documents, a blood test taken at the hospital showed methadone, Klonopin and Xanax in Ulrich’s system.

While the arrest provides a bit of closure to Zollinger’s family, his father would give anything to spend one more day with his only son.

“He touched everybody that he met. He was strong-willed and my best friend,” said Robert Zollinger.

Jason was an avid runner and hiker. He biked along Route 30 every weekend and always called when he got to the summit.

“He was late, so my wife called me to go check on him. I was checking on him when I got the phone call,” said Robert Zollinger.

Police said at the scene of the crash, Ulrich fell asleep while telling officers what had happened.

Zollinger says while time hasn’t healed him, he’s focused on the future. He’s setting up a scholarship fund at Jason’s alma mater, St. Vincent College, to help other students succeed.

Zollinger is also running Cardinal Coffee Roasters, a business he started with Jason.

“Just try to remember all the good things, and hope that their life is not so much in vain, that can do some good. Get some good out of something bad,” he said.

A preliminary hearing for Ulrich is scheduled for June 2.