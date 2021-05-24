Rumor: Squae Enix Working On New Final Fantasy Game With Team Ninja
If you believe the latest rumor mill, it sounds like Square Enix has gone to an interesting place with their next Final Fantasy game. The news came from FanByte over the weekend who claim their sources have confirmed SE is working with Team Ninja (the minds behind Nioh) on a new FF project that will apparently be called Final Fantasy Origin. What's more, it will be branching off from the traditional RPG route and going more for an Action-RPG feeling. Here's a snippet of the article.bleedingcool.com