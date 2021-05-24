Rumor: Squae Enix Working On New Final Fantasy Game With Team Ninja

There are few real constants in life. The ones that anchor us are all too often constants of tragedy: bills, deaths, jobs, accidents. When it comes to video games — especially gaming in the modern era — too often games become meme of the week only to be dropped and forgotten a few months post release. We’ve been trained as consumers, to be hip on new trends and buy the new fun thing so we can talk about it then and there. Video game marketing has become as hyped as memes themselves — parasocial moments framed by a fear of missing out, where too often our enjoyment feels pressured and forced.