Wadena County property transfers: May 17-21
Kenneth A. Broker and Judy B. Broker, Trustees of the Broker Family 2009 Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Scott Golden, Government lot 2 of Section 3, Twp. 135, Rg. 33. Shirley J. Anderson, Trustee of the Anderson Family Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to Joel L. Kletsch and Jodi b. Kletsch, as jt ten, NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, EXCEPT the following described tract: beginning at the NE corner of Section 21, Thence W on section line 3 chains; thence S 2 chains, then E 3 chains; thence N on section line 2 chains to the point of beginning.