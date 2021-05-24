Wadena County property transfers: May 17-21

In September of 2020, the Wadena County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution establishing Greenwood Avenue in the City of Wadena as County State Aid Highway 92. This establishment allows the county to request and access state aid to pay for improvements on the roadway. Prior to that, the avenue was the responsibility of the city of Wadena to maintain as a gravel road. The cost of improving the road in conjunction with planned infrastructure improvements along that route was not one the city was willing to embark on at this time. Under this arrangement, the county's cost of the project, estimated around $1.7 million, is paid for out of the county’s allotment of state aid. According to the cooperative agreement, the city is still paying for portions of the costs, though more accurate costs will not be known until bids are awarded.