Seattle Surge adds Classic to roster ahead of Call of Duty League Stage 4

(Photo by Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports) Bisi Johnson. Which Minnesota Vikings players now find themselves on the roster bubble ahead of OTAs and training camp?. It didn’t come as a surprise to anybody that the Minnesota Vikings were extremely active during the offseason. Missing the playoffs and performing so disappointingly on the defensive side of the ball last season had led to some big personnel changes both in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft, which should hopefully come with a turnaround in fortunes next time around.