Club Passim’s campfire. kicks off the summer with streaming festival

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.