New York City, NY

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Fallon To Resume Full Capacity Vaccinated Late Shows In June

By Ben Yakas
Gothamist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack on March 12th, 2020, NBC and CBS announced that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert were suspending productions as the pandemic suddenly started to overwhelm the city. It was an early marker for just how drastically everything was about to change in NYC. A few weeks later, all those shows returned with intimate home editions that captured the anxious, cloistered mood of the nation; a few months after that, they returned to their studios for shows without live audiences.

gothamist.com
