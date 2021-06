Energy drinks can bring out some strong feelings. You are either a fan or you aren't. It's really that simple. These uber caffeine laden energy boosting beverages definitely have a strong following of supporters. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), they are almost as popular as multivitamins, with men between the ages of 18 and 34 years comprising the drink's largest demographic followed by one-third of teens in the 12 to 17 age bracket. Enter the likes of Monster Energy drinks. The brand has created a strong following through its strategic partnership with the Coca-Cola Company and by marketing drinks to its Monster Army, which they describe as support for athletes between the ages of 13 and 21 who participate in sports like BMX racing and surfing.