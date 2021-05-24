Five Key Elements of a Successful Investor Pitch By the CFO

When you think of someone successful in the stock market, do you think of a wealthy middle-aged man in a suit, perhaps the CEO of a large corporation? Many people believe that only those born with a "golden spoon" have the genetic makeup to become wealthy. This is not true, and anyone who wants to become prosperous in the stock market investments can. A person's success in the stock market is determined by the decisions and habits they create and how they are formed. The quality of the judgments and practices will determine how successful a person can be in the stock market. However, there are certain personality traits that the more successful investors have, which we will cover in this post.