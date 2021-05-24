‘Bigger Is Better’ Merger Trend Continues With Cimarex/Cabot Deal
If you agree with the notion that the U.S. oil and gas shale business is destined to evolve into a situation in which each shale basin ends up with a handful of very large companies managing 80% or so of the production, then you agree that companies must grow larger to end up among the survivors. That seemed to be the theme of April’s $6.4 billion acquisition of privately-held DoublePoint Energy by Pioneer Natural Resources.www.forbes.com