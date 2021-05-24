<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->HBO Renews ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ For Season 3 - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
HBO Renews 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' For Season 3

By Kemberlie Spivey
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
HBO’s Emmy®-nominated narrative sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show has been renewed for a third season ahead of it’s Season 2 finale on Friday. “Robin continues to break new ground in the world of sketch comedy. She delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we’re looking forward to seeing where Robin, Issa Rae and the A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW team take us in Season 3,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Comedy Programming.

