Tim Tebow returning to NFL is 'kind of BS,' says Broncos' Shelby Harris

By Tom Hanslin
 4 days ago

Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris joined The DA Show on Monday to discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to sign Tim Tebow and more.

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

