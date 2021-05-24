Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) PT Raised to GBX 390 at Berenberg Bank

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,924.67 ($116.60).