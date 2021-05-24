Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) PT Raised to GBX 390 at Berenberg Bank

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.65.