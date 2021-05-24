Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) PT Raised to GBX 390 at Berenberg Bank

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 26 days ago

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbx#Berenberg Bank#Lon#Europe#Lon#Hotc#Gbx 300 Lrb#Analyst Ratings Network#Liberum Capital#Gbx 500 Lrb#Gbx 277 Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 230

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.70 ($2.74).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Raises AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 9,200

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,924.67 ($116.60).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.00 ($120.00).
Stockstechinvestornews.com

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading Up 1%

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) were up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358.50 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61). Approximately 161,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 218,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349.50 […]
Stockstickerreport.com

Credit Suisse Group Raises SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 495

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 295 at Numis Securities

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Kin and Carta in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shares of Kin and Carta stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. Kin and Carta has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 273.05 ($3.57). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £470.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $60.75

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Shares of McPhy Energy stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $34.25. McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Raised to GBX 185 at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hays has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 143.33 ($1.87).
StocksWKRB News

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,693,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 3,856,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded Frontier Developments to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading Down 2.1%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86). Approximately 153,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 311,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Economymodernreaders.com

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $21.50

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.65.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Upgraded to Outperform by Oddo Bhf

DUFRY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.60 Per Share

Shares of CareTech stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching GBX 600 ($7.84). 353,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,238. The firm has a market cap of £679.91 million and a P/E ratio of 27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. CareTech has a one year low of GBX 391 ($5.11) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 558.98.