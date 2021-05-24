newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Tay Conti On Why Her WWE Release Was Initially Denied

By Sanjay Thakur
prowrestlingnewshub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Star Tay Conti recently appeared as a guest on AEW’s Unrestricted podcast with AEW announcer Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. During the podcast, Tay Conti discussed asking for her release from the WWE, but it was initially denied as she was told by them that no, she is not gonna go to AEW and they put a lot of money on her and that she is a star, then she was eventually released due to the ongoing global pandemic.

prowrestlingnewshub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Schiavone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tay#Guest Star#Covid#Aew Star Tay Conti#Happy#Star Blah#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

Tony Khan Takes A Shot At WWE For Repeating Match Finishes

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Entrepreneur.com, where he spoke about as well as revealed what are the differences between AEW and WWE. Khan said he doesn’t do cheap DQ match finishes to prolong something and that there are other wrestling programs, where the people might see multiple DQs and count outs in a week and he believes in giving the fans a finish to the match.
WWEringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Throws Shade At WWE’s Repetitive Booking

AEW is presenting Blood & Guts tonight on TNT. We will have full coverage of the event here at Ringside News. A lot is going to go down and we will have to see how much blood is spilled. One thing AEW can say is that they have set themselves apart from WWE’s typical booking.
WWEringsidenews.com

Velveteen Dream Fired By WWE Following Incident With Top Superstar

Velveteen Dream was let go last week and that didn’t shock too many fans. He had a lot of stories about his name, and that caused #FireVelveteenDream to trend whenever he was on television. Dream’s behavioral issues came out in a big way after his release. There were many occasions...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Stars Announce New Podcast

Former WWE Superstars Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) and Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) announced their new podcast starts next Friday, May 21. The variety podcast is called Off Her Chops. McKay teased an upcoming topic that she’s never spoken publicly about before. “Not long now until the first episode of @offherchops...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Aubrey Edwards Says She Was Skeptical At First About AEW Signing Tay Conti

During the latest edition of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards revealed that she was very skeptical of AEW signing Tay Conti at first after the reports that she made a bad impression during her first WWE tryout. Edwards said,. “I don’t know if I ever told you...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Surprising WWE NXT Talent Release

WWE released six wrestlers and two referees on Wednesday including NXT talent Ezra Judge (Ezekwesiri “EJ” Nduka Jr.). Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio episode that Judge’s departure was a surprise to everybody due to his potential. It was said people were stunned to hear of his departure.
WWEcultaholic.com

Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Tay Conti, Brian Cage, More Set For AEW Dark Elevation

AEW has announced 12 matches for Monday night's edition of AEW Dark Elevation, as we sit just two weeks away from Double or Nothing on May 30. Among the notable matches, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will be in tag team action, teaming up to face Danny Limelight and Royce Isaacs. The two (who are tentatively scheduled to face Tag Team champions The Young Bucks at the PPV) will also face The Acclaimed on this week's Dynamite.
WWEComicBook

WWE Releases Three NXT Wrestlers

WWE released three NXT wrestlers from their contracts on Wednesday, according to PWInsider. That list includes former NXT Tag Team Champion, Sanity and Imperium member Alexander Wolfe, fomer EVOLVE wrestler Skyler Story and former arena football player and professional bodybuilder Ezra Judge. Wolfe had just been featured on last night's edition of NXT, getting tossed out of the group.
WWEComicBook

WWE Releases Controversial Former NXT Champion

WWE released six NXT wrestlers — Alexander Wolfe, Ezra Judge, Skyler Story, Vanessa Borne, Jessamyn Duke and Kavita Devi — along with a pair of referees on Wednesday. But the cuts reportedly did not stop there, as PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting via multiple sources that former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was released as well. Once seen as one of the brightest young stars in all of NXT, Dream found himself surrounded in controversy last year when he was accused on two separate occasions of sexual misconduct.
WWEf4wonline.com

Velveteen Dream released by WWE

Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE, confirmed by our Dave Meltzer. Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) was part of several NXT releases over the past two days. He hadn't competed in a match since December 2020, losing to Adam Cole on an episode of NXT. He had been used sparingly through the last four months of the year, wrestling just five times.
WWEf4wonline.com

Eight NXT on-air talent released by WWE

Six wrestlers and two referees in NXT have been released by WWE. Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Kavita Devi, Jessamyn Duke, Ezra Judge, Skyler Story, Vanessa Borne, Alexander Wolfe, and referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons have been released from the company. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was the first to report the cuts, and more are expected.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Releases Several Superstars And Two Referees

A few weeks ago WWE released a number of talents from the main roster due to budget cuts, and now the releases have extended to the NXT brand. PWInsider reports that Drake Wuertz who had been with the company since 2014 and was at one point the head referee in NXT was released from the company. Referee Jake Clemons was also released today.
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: WWE NXT Releases Were Planned For Weeks

It has been reported that WWE's recent release of a number of NXT talent and officials has been planned for a few weeks. WWE confirmed the departures of several NXT Superstars, developmental talents and officials on Wednesday, with Alexander Wolfe, Vanessa Borne, Jessamyn Duke, Kavita Devi, Skyler Story and Ezra Judge among the names let go. Referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons have also been released.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Alexander Wolfe Released By WWE; Wolfe Comments

One day after being involved in an angle on NXT, Alexander Wolfe was released by WWE. Fightful first reported that Wolfe was released by WWE on Wednesday, May 19. Wolfe battled Killian Dain on the May 18 episode of NXT, losing in the singles bout. Following the match, Imperium members Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner attacked Wolfe, seemingly kicking him out of Imperium. There had been dissension in Imperium for weeks with as Wolfe attempted, and failed, to recruit his former SAnitY running mate Killian Dain into the group.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Carlito reveals why he wanted to leave WWE

Carlito was on the WWE main roster between 2004 and 2010, after spending about a year in the development federation called 'Ohio Valley Wrestling' During his tenure in the Stamford company, the Puerto Rican wrestler has had several satisfactions, having held the Intercontinental title, the US champion belt and various tag team awards along with friend Primo.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Skyler Story, Formerly Brandi Lauren, Released By WWE

Skyler Story, formerly known as Brandi Lauren on the Independent scene, has been released by WWE. Mike Johnson at PWInsider first reported the news, which was confirmed by Fightful. Lauren was part of the summer signings when WWE purchased EVOLVE. She was announced as part of the October 2020 WWE...
NFLPWMania

WWE NXT Release Reportedly Surprised Everybody

The release of WWE NXT talent Ezra Judge (Ezekwesiri “EJ” Nduka Jr.) reportedly surprised many people in the company. It was noted by Wrestling Observer Radio that Judge’s departure was a surprise to everybody due to his potential. There is no word on the actual story behind Judge’s release, but people were said to be “stunned” by the departure.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Breaks Silence On Their Release

A number of weeks ago WWE released a total of 10 talents, and earlier this week the waves of releases hit NXT, and MMA Four Horsewomen member Jessamyn Duke was among the names who got released from the company. Jessamyn Duke recently broke her silence on her Okay Gamer stream,...