Tay Conti On Why Her WWE Release Was Initially Denied

AEW Star Tay Conti recently appeared as a guest on AEW’s Unrestricted podcast with AEW announcer Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. During the podcast, Tay Conti discussed asking for her release from the WWE, but it was initially denied as she was told by them that no, she is not gonna go to AEW and they put a lot of money on her and that she is a star, then she was eventually released due to the ongoing global pandemic.