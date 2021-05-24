WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)
WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com