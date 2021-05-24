WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 142.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.