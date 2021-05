No one wants to see two legends at odds with each other anywhere but in the ring, but there was recently some back and forth between two wrestling legends. That would be Ric Flair and Bret Hart, who came into conflict after an interview with Hart used some old quotes regarding Flair. The quotes were addressed as if they were new, and Flair replied to them in a recent interview. Hart addressed those quotes and revealed that he hadn't done that interview, and after clearing the air on the phone with Flair both stars seem to be on good terms again, which should delight everyone.