Delicious bak changs (rice dumplings) to savour this Dragon Boat Festival 2021

epicureasia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom classic recipes to unique creations, here’s our guide to some of the best rice dumplings in Singapore. This year’s Dragon Boat Festival falls on 14 June, and while celebrations here may not be as grand as other countries (it’s a public holiday in China), it’s still widely observed through our favourite pastime – eating. It’s a tradition to eat bak changs, or glutinous rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves. Here are our round-up of some of the most premium and creative offerings for the festival.

