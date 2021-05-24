Delicious bak changs (rice dumplings) to savour this Dragon Boat Festival 2021

I got this fried rice recipe from my mom over a decade ago. I have no idea where she got it, but I’ve been tweaking it for years now until it became the perfect recipe. I don’t know about you, but I could pretty much eat my body weight in fried rice if given half the opportunity. The worst part of going to a Chinese restaurant for me is to get there and find out that they have disappointing fried rice. Luckily, that fear is now a thing of the past for you as well as me, because this recipe is here to save the day.