Odessa, TX

Council to vote on $8.3M animal shelter

By Federico Martinez
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
Local News

The Odessa City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to approve an $8,308,472 contract with Onyx Contractors to oversee construction of a new city animal shelter.

Police Chief Michael Gerke explained during last week’s work session that the current facility is too small and not equipped to provide the care needed.

“The current facility was built as a pound over 30 years ago,” said Gerke, whose department oversees shelter operations. “It was built to house dogs and cats for 2-3 days and then they were euthanized.

“But things have changed. We’re asking for a facility that’s more conducive to adopting.”

The proposed new 20,538-square-foot facility, which will be constructed just east of the current shelter, would be paid for with funds from certificate of obligation bonds that council approved in 2019, according to city documents. The $10 million earmarked for the new animal shelter was part of an overall $93 million bond that is being used for other projects also.

The new shelter will cost about $1.7 million less than originally projected, Gerke told council last week.

Mayor Javier Joven last week asked city administrators if the leftover $1.7 million could be used to help pay for other infrastructure projects, such as renovating the city’s aging water treatment plant.

Assistant City Manager of Administrative Services Cindy Muncy explained that the bond dollars can legally only be used for what they were originally planned for; in this case a new animal shelter and fire station.

If approved by council, the new animal shelter would be constructed just east of the current shelter, Gerke said.

Because of the current shelter’s limited space, many dogs and cats that arrive have to be euthanized immediately because there isn’t space to keep them separated from the rest of the animals, Gerke explained.

A larger, more modern facility would be able to house more cats and dogs and allow for more adoption opportunities and provide better care for the animals, he said.

Councilwoman Detra White has previously expressed concern that the current, outdated facility has many problems, besides its small size. The facility is plagued with ongoing plumbing problems and lacks an adequate cooling system, which makes the shelter very hot and humid most of the year.

“I know we’re talking about a lot of money,” White said. “But we’re not talking about building a Taj Mahal for dogs and cats.

“We’re talking about building a new shelter that has more room, that’s animal and people friendly, and promotes adoption.”

Odessa American

GOOD NEWS: Rescue & Vaccination

On April 23, the Odessa Animal Shelter partnered with Caring Songs and Rain Rescue in California and Washington to rescue/transport 22 dogs and cats from Odessa Shelter. We are excited to partner with rescues to give our animals a happy home. The Odessa Animal Shelter also recently had a vaccination clinic and vaccinated 166 and microchipped 63. Local residents also had opportunities to adopt cats and dogs.
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”