Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s 7th Largest Position

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.9% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

