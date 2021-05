Josh Morrissey is struggling. He has been struggling for over a year now and nothing has been done about it. The fall of Josh Morrissey started with two or three important events: the departure of Toby Enstrom, the trading of Jacob Trouba, and the retirement of Dustin Byfuglien. Those three departures most likely helped contribute to Morrissey falling off the cliff in terms of play, but it has to be more than three players leaving to turn Morrissey into a ghost of the player he was when he entered the league. How did this happen?