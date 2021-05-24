newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

I-79 Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project

actapgh.org
 4 days ago

Single-lane restrictions, ramp closures and four weekend long northbound bridge closures will occur in 2021 on the Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Work consists of structural steel repairs, full structure painting, bearing and deck joint replacements, concrete deck and overlay repairs and substructure concrete work on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge over the Ohio River in Neville and Robinson townships and Glenfield Borough. Additional work includes bridge barrier repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail replacement, and preservation work on four sign structures on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road. The project will be coordinated with several concurrent projects in the area. This project is anticipated to end in the summer of 2023.

actapgh.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Deer#Road Work#Road Closures#I 79 Neville#Bridge Barrier Repairs#Ramp Closures#Guide Rail Replacement#Drainage Improvements#Single Lane Restrictions#Structural Steel Repairs#Overlay Repairs#Concrete Deck#Project Start Date#Preservation Work#Glenfield Borough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Mercer County, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

I-77 bridge replacement project planned for Exit 14 in Mercer County

ATHENS — An interstate bridge replacement project in Mercer County could lead to construction delays next month. The West Virginia Department of Transportation is planning an accelerated bridge deck replacement project at the Athens Exit Ramp, also known as Exit 14, on Interstate 77 south, according to the WVDOT. Construction...
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

Front Street Bridge to be Replaced as I-70/71 Split Project Continues

The next phase of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s I-70/71 split project is now back on track and scheduled to begin early next year. As part of that phase, the South Front Street bridge that spans the freeway between the Brewery District and Downtown will be replaced with a new, wider bridge that will feature landscaped sidewalks and a park-like walkway on one side.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Minor Road and Bridge Projects Slated for Greene County

There are no major road or bridge construction projects on the horizon for the Greene County Secondary Roads Department slated for this year. According to the five-year construction plan with the Iowa Department of Transportation, the only project slated for this construction season is a pavement widening project on County Road P-46, which is estimated to cost $1.2 million of farm to market funds. County Engineer Wade Weiss says in addition to that, the Secondary Roads Department will be doing some maintenance work on the supporting structure of some bridges like installing rip rap and improving the guardrails.
Marinette County, WIFox11online.com

Marinette County bridge improvement project approved

PEMBINE (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers approved a Marinette County bridge improvement project. Gov. Evers signed a $1.1 million contract to improve the US 8/US141 bridge structure over the Pem Bon Won River and Crain Lane in the town of Pembine. The project begins Monday, June 8 and is expected...
TrafficScranton Times

Bridge work planned for I-81 North

Bridge repairs will force a single lane closure from Exit 168 (Highland Blvd) to Exit 175 (Pittston/Dupont) northbound on Interstate 81 North, PennDOT announced. The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Cass County, NDINFORUM

Cass County tackles accelerated road, bridge projects

FARGO — Cass County is taking on an ambitious road and bridge program this summer that stretches across the county's 324 miles of paved roads, 330 miles of gravel roads and 560 bridges. Thanks to additional federal aid that became available from the state, the projects total about $16 million...
Winamac, INwkvi.com

More Donations Received for Memorial Swinging Bridge Project

Winamac’s Memorial Swinging Bridge Project has gotten another round of donations. Project organizers say Mill Creek Gardens recently donated $2,000 toward the decorative lighting feature, while Sue Haselby donated $1,000 in memory of her husband Brian (Fred) Haselby and his parents, Sam and Babe Haselby. The Monterey American Legion post recently chipped in $1,000, according to project organizer Greg Henry.
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Bridge project helps fish

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. — Alpena’s not the only Northeast Michigan county working on a bridge. The non–profit group Huron Pines teamed up with Montmorency County to build bridges that improve the Thunder Bay ecosystem. These bridges replace culvert–style river crossings over the thunder bay river’s many sub–streams. Culverts force rivers...
Hampton, VAwydaily.com

Mallory Street Bridge Replacement Project Set to Begin

HAMPTON — As part of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project, construction will begin on the Mallory Street Bridge Replacement Project. On Sunday, May 23, construction will begin around South Mallory Street and on the Mallory Street Bridge on the Interstate 64 (I-64) eastbound off-ramp. Construction activities include placing...
PoliticsKait 8

I-40 bridge contractor begins repair efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I-40 bridge repair contractor Kiewit Infrastructure Group is starting to haul equipment needed to begin emergency repairs on the structure Wednesday. The repair will be done in two phases that will need to be completed before the bridge reopens to traffic. Phase one involves installing fabricated...
Traffickuaf.com

Fixing the I-40 Bridge

Interstate 40 Bridge Closure Could Cost Arkansas Truckers Millions. Arkansas Inspector Fired, Ignored I-40 Bridge Damage; Criminal Probe Possible. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has fired a bridge inspector who failed to notice damage on at least two separate occasions on a now-closed bridge over the Mississippi River. Department officials...
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

PennDOT seeks input on parkway, bridge projects

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold a virtual meeting for the public to see improvement options for French Creek Parkway (routes 6 and 19) and the Spring Street Bridge in Meadville and West Mead Township. PennDOT is considering improvement alternatives for the 2.5-mile section of the parkway from...
Trafficchadronradio.com

Bridge Project Begins Between Edgemont And Hot Springs

Work begins today on a $425,000 bridge repair project in Fall River County on Hwy 18 between Hot Springs and Edgemont. Prime Contractor Corr Construction Services of Hermosa is scheduled to finish the first phase by the end of July. The bridge is at mile marker 20.53 between Minnekahta Junction...
Corpus Christi, TXccbiznews.com

Park Road 22 bridge milestone reached on Padre Island

Bridge over new canal expected to kickstart development. Work on the Park Road 22 canal and bridge drew a crowd this week, including District 5 City Councilor Greg Smith, who represents Padre Island. Smith had his camera ready as a major piece of the bridge was lowered into place by crane Monday, May 17.
Graham County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Protected birds put bridge project on a clock

Graham County has plans to replace a bridge that’s more than 100 years old come October, but construction could be delayed for months if nesting birds interrupt. The Fort Thomas River Road bridge, which used to serve as a route to ranch land across the Gila River from Fort Thomas, has been closed for more than a decade. Last year, ADOT agreed to give the county $1 million from the Federal Highway Administration to replace it.