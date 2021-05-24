I-79 Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project

There are no major road or bridge construction projects on the horizon for the Greene County Secondary Roads Department slated for this year. According to the five-year construction plan with the Iowa Department of Transportation, the only project slated for this construction season is a pavement widening project on County Road P-46, which is estimated to cost $1.2 million of farm to market funds. County Engineer Wade Weiss says in addition to that, the Secondary Roads Department will be doing some maintenance work on the supporting structure of some bridges like installing rip rap and improving the guardrails.