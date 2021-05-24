I-79 Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project
Single-lane restrictions, ramp closures and four weekend long northbound bridge closures will occur in 2021 on the Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Work consists of structural steel repairs, full structure painting, bearing and deck joint replacements, concrete deck and overlay repairs and substructure concrete work on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge over the Ohio River in Neville and Robinson townships and Glenfield Borough. Additional work includes bridge barrier repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail replacement, and preservation work on four sign structures on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road. The project will be coordinated with several concurrent projects in the area. This project is anticipated to end in the summer of 2023.actapgh.org