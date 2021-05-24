Update On Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Live Events

An announcement was previously made by All Elite Wrestling that they will return to live touring this July with three Dynamite tapings. This comes after the announcement that the Double or Nothing PPV is set to run at a 100% full capacity. It all starts on July 7th, when AEW will run Dynamite from inside the James L. Knight Center in Miami, then on July 14th, the company will be running Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, and finally on July 21st, Dynamite will take place from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.