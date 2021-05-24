I-79 Neville Island to I-279

Work will begin this summer on I-79 between the Neville Island Bridge and I-279 in Allegheny County. This year’s construction is estimated to include preservation work on the bridge carrying northbound I-79 over southbound I-279, requiring lane restrictions on both interstates. Future improvements include four bridge deck replacements, one bridge preservation, milling and resurfacing, preservation work on seven sign structures, installation of five new ITS signs, guide rail improvements, signage updates and pavement marking installation. Crossovers will occur on I-79 in 2022 and 2023 for bridge deck replacement work. The majority of the project will conclude in the fall of 2023.