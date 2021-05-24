Petition calling for South Asian Society reform spurs change, donations for COVID-19 crisis in India
Content Warning: This article references sexual assault and misconduct. A petition created by Georgetown Students 4 South Asia calling for internal reform of the South Asian Society (SAS) has amassed more than 100 signatures as of May 24. The petition lays out the foundations for improved inclusivity, election reform, and transparency among the South Asian community at Georgetown, which comes as India and much of South Asia is reeling from a surge in COVID-19 cases.