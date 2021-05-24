newsbreak-logo
Park City, UT

Park City police blotter: Driver hits power box

Park Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Park City Police Department on Friday, May 21, at 1:03 p.m. logged a case from the 10 a.m. hour that day of a driver hitting a power box at or close to the intersection of Aerie Drive and Mellow Mountain Road. The police logs indicated residences nearby lost power...

